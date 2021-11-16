Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG opened at $2,987.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,847.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2,678.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $533,966,251. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

