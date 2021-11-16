Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

