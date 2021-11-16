Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $139,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

