Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $120,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81.

