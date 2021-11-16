Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

