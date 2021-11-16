Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $7.25 Million Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 247,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Century Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,137,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

IPSC opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

