Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $6.69 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,845 shares of company stock worth $8,135,949. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.