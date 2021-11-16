Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 329,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,151,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $752.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

