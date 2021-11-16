Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.92%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

