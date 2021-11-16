Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

NYSE FIS opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

