Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $285.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.79.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

