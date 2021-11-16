Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.