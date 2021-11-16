Marshall Wace LLP Sells 18,025 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PMV Consumer Acquisition were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 210,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

