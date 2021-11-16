Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 40,799 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $145.35 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

