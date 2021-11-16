Marshall Wace LLP Invests $9.45 Million in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 275,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

