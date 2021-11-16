Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.79 Million in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 883,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WALD opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

