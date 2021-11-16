Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2,830.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 38.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

