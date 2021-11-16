Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Frederick A. Henderson Sells 1,640 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MAR opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

