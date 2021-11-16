Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on MQ. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. 15,977,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.