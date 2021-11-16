Marks and Spencer Group’s (MAKSY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

