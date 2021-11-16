Mariner LLC Sells 5,827 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

