Mariner LLC Sells 18,109 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

