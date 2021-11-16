Mariner LLC Purchases 683 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

