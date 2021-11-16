Mariner LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $124,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

