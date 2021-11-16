Mariner LLC Purchases 15,563 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

