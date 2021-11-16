Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

