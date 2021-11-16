Mariner LLC Acquires 3,284 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $41,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

