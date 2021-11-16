Marathon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 380,185 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,027% compared to the typical volume of 17,877 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $62,851,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.