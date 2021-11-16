Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty Sells 21,246 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.80. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$21.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.68.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.08.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.