MANTRA DAO (OM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.42 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $81.30 million and $13.42 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

