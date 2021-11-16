MannKind’s (MNKD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.79 on Friday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

