Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $162.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.57 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $654.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.72. 181,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,054. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

