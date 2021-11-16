Man Group plc Has $2.48 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after buying an additional 907,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 593,973 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

