Man Group plc Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SI. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $43,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

