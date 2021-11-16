Man Group plc Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.