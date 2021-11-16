Magna International (TSE:MG) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

CSFB reissued their outperform rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.25.

TSE MG opened at C$110.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$78.01 and a twelve month high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$33.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$101.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

