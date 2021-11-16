Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.62.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $236,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

