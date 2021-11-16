MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

MGNX stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

