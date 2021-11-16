Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Macatawa Bank worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

MCBC stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

