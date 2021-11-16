M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in M.D.C. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

