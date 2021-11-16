LPL Financial LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 558.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

