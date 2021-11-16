LPL Financial LLC Has $418,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after acquiring an additional 184,422 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Select Medical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:SEM opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

