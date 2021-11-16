LPL Financial LLC Has $409,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

