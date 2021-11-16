LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,460,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7,314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

