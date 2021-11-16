Lotto (LOTTO) One Day Volume Tops $4,743.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $44.39 million and $4,743.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.00402729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.