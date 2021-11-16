Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $6.21 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,230,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

