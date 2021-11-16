LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $273.80

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273.80 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 273.80 ($3.58), with a volume of 175162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.57).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

