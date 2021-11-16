LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%.

LOGC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,957. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

