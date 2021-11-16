LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Earnings Results

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

LMPX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,487. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

