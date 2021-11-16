Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,443. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.